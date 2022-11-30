St. Louis man convicted of raping 13-year-old girl in park

ST. LOUIS — A jury convicted a 58-year-old man on Wednesday of raping a 13-year-old girl last year at a St. Louis park.

Prosecutors said Clarence E. Battle raped th

e teen around 2 a.m. on March 10, 2021 at Compton Hill Reservoir Park at South Grand Boulevard near Interstate 44.

Police said the girl snuck out of the house to meet a friend when Battle, a stranger, approached her and threatened to shoot her if she refused to have sex with him.

After he left, the girl's friend found her upset and crying. They called police and went to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.

A trial this week included evidence of Battle's DNA, which was found on the victim, and surveillance video of Battle at the park earlier that day, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

He was convicted of statutory rape and statutory sodomy and found not guilty of a second count of statutory sodomy.