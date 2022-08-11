 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis man convicted of raping two women in locked RV in Kinloch

  • 0

CLAYTON — A jury Wednesday found a St. Louis man guilty of assaulting and raping two women inside his RV in Kinloch more than two years ago.

Jurors convicted Michael A. Bryant, 47, of three counts of sodomy, kidnapping, two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action. The jury acquitted him of three counts, and prosecutors dismissed three other counts before Bryant's trial began.

Charges said that on two different days in April 2020, Bryant brought two women in their 30s to an RV parked on a dead-end street, the 5000 block of Warwick Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said Bryant tied the vehicle's door shut, punched the women and forced them to perform sex acts.

Police said Bryant threatened to beat one of the women with a hammer. 

The first victim was an acquaintance of Bryant's, authorities said. The second did not know him.

People are also reading…

Sentencing is set for Sept. 30 before Circuit Judge Richard Stewart.

St. Louis man assaulted and raped two women in locked RV in Kinloch, charges say

Michael Bryant was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with multiple counts including rape, assault and kidnapping.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News