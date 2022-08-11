St. Louis man convicted of raping two women in locked RV in Kinloch

CLAYTON — A jury Wednesday found a St. Louis man guilty of assaulting and raping two women inside his RV in Kinloch more than two years ago.

Jurors convicted Michael A. Bryant, 47, of three counts of sodomy, kidnapping, two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action. The jury acquitted him of three counts, and prosecutors dismissed three other counts before Bryant's trial began.

Charges said that on two different days in April 2020, Bryant brought two women in their 30s to an RV parked on a dead-end street, the 5000 block of Warwick Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said Bryant tied the vehicle's door shut, punched the women and forced them to perform sex acts.

Police said Bryant threatened to beat one of the women with a hammer.

The first victim was an acquaintance of Bryant's, authorities said. The second did not know him.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 30 before Circuit Judge Richard Stewart.