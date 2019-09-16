ST. LOUIS – A jury has found a St. Louis man guilty of sexually abusing three girls over several years.
Jamel Jones, 36, of the 5500 block of South Grand Boulevard, was found guilty of more than a dozen felony counts including child molestation and statutory sodomy.
The girls reported being sexually abused by Jones between between 2011 and 2018, court documents say.
The victims are now 13, 15 and 20 years old.
The jury deliberated Friday for a little more than four hours before finding Jones guilty on 14 felony counts.
His lawyer declined comment.
Jones has previous convictions of drug possession and motor vehicle tampering, court records say.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 18 before Circuit Judge Clinton Wright.