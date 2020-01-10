St. Louis man convicted of shooting at city police

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was found guilty this week of firing a revolver at one of two city police officers in 2017.

A city jury Wednesday found Gregory Shegog, 62, guilty of assault and other charges in a shootout with city police Oct. 4, 2017, in the 3000 block of Chippewa Street. A jury in July found him not guilty of shooting at another officer in the same incident. Jurors at that time also found him guilty of illegal gun possession.

Two officers arrived about 8:45 p.m. to a call for gunshots fired and reported that Shegog fired a shot at them when the officers ordered him to drop the gun, according to charges.

Shegog ran to a home on the block, came back out and pointed his revolver at two other officers, charges said. Shegog pulled the trigger but the gun misfired. He ran back inside, prompting a standoff that ended peacefully with his arrest.