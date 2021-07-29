St. Louis man critically injured in beating in May has died, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man who was beaten and critically injured in May has died and now St. Louis police are trying to find his killer.

The victim was identified Thursday as Michael Lozano, 66, of the 3400 block of Washington Avenue.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on May 1, Lozano was found injured in the 1300 block of Lewis Place. Police were called to the street for a "person down" and found Lozano suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said Thursday they learned last week that Lozano had died on June 4 and that an autopsy determined his death was a homicide.

Police said they had no suspects in the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous or possibly get a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

