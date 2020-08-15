You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man dead in Arnold crash
0 comments

St. Louis man dead in Arnold crash

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

A St. Louis man died in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Arnold, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Robert G. Kugler, 55, was killed when his 2016 Denali pickup truck drove off the side of southbound I-55 near Richardson Road at about 9 a.m. The truck overturned after hitting a mile marker sign and a bridge support. Kugler was taken to Mercy South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports