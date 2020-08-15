St. Louis man dead in Arnold crash

A St. Louis man died in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Arnold, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Robert G. Kugler, 55, was killed when his 2016 Denali pickup truck drove off the side of southbound I-55 near Richardson Road at about 9 a.m. The truck overturned after hitting a mile marker sign and a bridge support. Kugler was taken to Mercy South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
