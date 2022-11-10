St. Louis man dies 10 days after crashing his moped into concrete pillar

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a 58-year-old man who died last month more than a week after he crashed his moped into a concrete pillar of an Interstate 44 bridge near Southwest Avenue.

Tracy Gene Rutherford was riding his moped south on Southwest Avenue near Ivanhoe Avenue at about 9 a.m. Oct. 11 when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the northbound lanes, police said.

He eventually crashed into a concrete pillar of the interstate’s bridge, police said. He was ejected and landed on the sidewalk.

Rutherford was taken to a hospital in critical condition and on Oct. 21 he died, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

Rutherford lived in the 6500 block of Hoffman Avenue in St. Louis’ Clifton Heights neighborhood.