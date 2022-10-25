St. Louis man dies after shooting in city's Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police found him suffering from puncture wounds on a St. Louis street.
Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Sarah Street for a shooting call and found James C. Riley III, of the 4000 block of Finney Avenue, suffering from puncture wounds, police said. Emergency responders arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Riley's body was found just north of Finney Avenue in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood.
Officials did not identify any suspects Tuesday evening.
