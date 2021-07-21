 Skip to main content
St. Louis man dies after weekend shooting in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who was shot over the weekend has died, police said. 

Jerrard Shegog, 39, of the 4500 block of Alice Avenue in St. Louis, was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 11100 block of East Pasture Drive just south of St. Ann. 

Responding officers found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound and sent him to an area hospital where he died Tuesday. 

St. Louis County police are leading the investigation, which continues. 

