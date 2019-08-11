A St. Louis man apparently drowned after falling off a jet ski in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Thomas K. Moore, 59, had been riding on a Sea-Doo behind a family member's boat when someone on the boat noticed the jet ski had no rider. Moore was discovered face-down in the water about 5:55 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the lake, according to troopers.
Troopers said he had been wearing a safety device. The accident happened in Camden County at the 2.5 mile marker of the Niangua Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.