St. Louis man dies from wounds in shootout with Franklin County deputies

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man wounded in a shootout Saturday with Franklin County sheriff's deputies has died of his injuries.

The man, 21, of St. Louis, shot and wounded two Franklin County sheriff's deputies before they returned fire and wounded him, authorities said.

Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a press release Tuesday that the man died on Sunday. Pelton would not identify him, citing an ongoing investigation.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a Franklin County deputy tried to stop a 2007 Honda CRV, authorities said. The driver refused to stop and fled east along Highway AT.

The suspect pulled into a business parking lot near the Highway 100 and Interstate 44 intersection, officials said. As two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the parking lot, the driver got out and started shooting at the deputies' cars.

One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the arm and the shoulder. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

