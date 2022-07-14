 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis man dies in ATV crash in Washington County

  • 0

A man from the St. Louis area died in an ATV crash Tuesday night in Washington County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Virgil D. Fuller, 25, was driving a Polaris all-terrain vehicle that ran off a road on a curve and overturned about 7 p.m. Tuesday. The crash was on Briggs Road, east of Highway 185.

Fuller died at the scene. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News