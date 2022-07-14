St. Louis man dies in ATV crash in Washington County

A man from the St. Louis area died in an ATV crash Tuesday night in Washington County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Virgil D. Fuller, 25, was driving a Polaris all-terrain vehicle that ran off a road on a curve and overturned about 7 p.m. Tuesday. The crash was on Briggs Road, east of Highway 185.
Fuller died at the scene.
From staff reports
