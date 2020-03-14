You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis man dies in crash after being hit from behind on I-170
St. Louis man dies in crash after being hit from behind on I-170

ST. LOUIS — One man died Saturday in a crash on Interstate 170 after another vehicle hit him from behind, officials said.   

Corey S. Patrick, 46, of St. Louis, was driving north on the highway, just past Interstate 70, shortly after 4 p.m., when Maurice Horn, 23, lost control of a 2009 Pontiac G8 and hit the rear of Patrick's 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.  

Patrick also lost control and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at DePaul Hospital. Horn and his passenger had minor injuries. 

