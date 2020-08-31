St. Louis man dies in crash on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed early Sunday when his car flipped and hit a streetlight on Interstate 70.
Police responded to the crash on westbound I-70 near Shreve Avenue just after 6 a.m. Sunday. There they found De'andre Larkins, 28, of the 1100 block of Riverview Drive, dead at the scene.
Investigators say Larkins was speeding in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control. The car then hit a curb before flipping.
The crash is under investigation.
