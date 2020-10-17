St. Louis man dies in early-morning crash on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man died after an early-morning crash on Interstate 70 Saturday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Tyrone Davis, 48, was heading east in a 2006 Buick LaCrosse sedan at 12:52 a.m. when he swerved over two lanes and stopped east of the intersection with Interstate 170, the patrol said. He was then struck from behind by a 2014 Toyota Camry, causing the Buick to overturn.
Davis was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the Camry suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, the Highway Patrol said.
