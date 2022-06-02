St. Louis man dies in head-on crash with semitrailer in Montgomery County, Illinois

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, ILLINOIS — A 24-year-old St. Louis man died early Thursday morning after crashing a Ford Mustang head-on into a semitrailer, according to Illinois State Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. when the St. Louis man was driving eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road, police said.

He crossed over the center lane of the road and into the westbound lane, where the Mustang collided with the westbound semitrailer, according to police.

Illinois State Police confirmed the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, but as of Thursday morning had not released his name.

Investigators did not know what caused the man to cross over the center line.

The truck driver, 65-year-old Larry Temple from Indianapolis, was not injured.

The crash occurred in the South Fillmore Township, located in the very southeast corner of Montgomery County in Illinois.