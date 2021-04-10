 Skip to main content
St. Louis man dies in Jefferson County car crash
St. Louis man dies in Jefferson County car crash

PARKDALE, Mo. — A 20-year-old St. Louis man died after a car accident early Saturday morning in Jefferson County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Mason Lilledahl was driving south on Hillsboro Valley Park Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when his car left the road and struck a mailbox and several trees around 1:50 a.m., the crash report showed. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The High Ridge Fire Department transported Lilledahl to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead shortly after at 2:38 a.m.

