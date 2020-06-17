St. Louis man dies of injuries after shooting in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Anthony Stevenson, 26, of the 1400 block of Lasalle Lane in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood, was one of two victims to show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds just after midnight Tuesday.

Stevenson was initially listed in critical and unstable condition before dying at the hospital; the other victim was treated and released.

The shooting scene was in the 3500 block of E. Prairie Dr.

There are no suspects in the case. Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).