St. Louis man drove 97 mph before striking 2 city officers and injuring six others on I-64, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was speeding at nearly 100 mph last month when he struck a police vehicle and a stopped SUV on U.S. Highway 40 (Interstate 64), charges say.

Kohl B. Parker, 22, of the 3100 block of Minnesota Avenue, was charged March 30 with 12 felonies and two misdemeanors for the Jan. 24 crash that sent two city police officers and five others to the hospital with critical injuries.

Parker was driving a Lexus ES 350 in the inside lane of westbound I-64 at Newstead Avenue when he slammed into a marked police vehicle.

Court records identified the officers as Brian Hayes and Delvion Mitchell. Both were wearing neon vests while stopped for a crash involving six people in a GMC sport utility vehicle. Police said the two officers were critically injured.

Police said the ages of those in the SUV ranged from 21 to 23. Police described their injuries as critical, ranging from broken bones to traumatic brain injuries and "at least one amputation."

The crash was recorded by an officers' body camera, and the Lexus' black box recorded its speed before impact, charges said.

Parker was initially held without bail but on April 6, Circuit Judge Clinton Wright reduced Parker's bail to $20,000 and allowed a 10% surety, over objections by Assistant Circuit Attorney Jonathan Phipps.

Phipps said in a court record that because of Parker's "absurdly reckless driving behavior" and "complete disregard for the value of other human lives on the road" his release "is an unacceptable risk to community safety."

Parker was released that day after posting bail. Defense lawyer TJ Matthes said the crash was an accident and that Parker "feels horrible." Matthes said a breath test showed no alcohol in Parker's system and disputed Parker's speed.

"We look forward to contesting that evidence," Matthes said.

