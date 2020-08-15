You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis man drowns in Meramec River
The Meramec River claimed the life of a St. Louis man Saturday afternoon.

Karl F. Gander, 36, died after submerging in the river around 3 p.m. about 5 miles south of Bourbon in Crawford County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Other people floating in the river pulled him to the shore and attempted to give him first aid.

He was taken to a pullout on the river, where emergency personnel waited, and was pronounced dead.

His is the first death by drowning in that region of the state in August, and the fifth in 2020.

