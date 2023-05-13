ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A St. Louis man has been convicted in a 38-year-old stabbing death in suburban Kansas City.

Geter Watson Rhymes, 67, pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree murder in the killing of Gary Watson, a married father of three.

He initially was charged with first-degree murder. Watson’s body was found on March 13, 1985, in his apartment in Roeland Park.

Sentencing is set for July 14, with prosecutors asking for seven years under the plea deal, rather than the 20-year maximum. Rhymes is asking for five years.