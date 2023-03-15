ST. LOUIS — A 53-year-old man forced his way into an apartment, fatally shot another man and then forced a woman and her five children to leave the home at gunpoint, police said in charges filed Tuesday.

Jeffery L. Lumzy, of the 2600 block of Madison Street, is facing 11 charges, including first-degree murder and six counts of kidnapping, in the death of 35-year-old Jeffrey Avant, of East St. Louis.

Police said Lumzy forced his way into a woman's apartment in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue on Dec. 29, confronted Avant and then shot him in the chest. Lumzy then forced the woman and her children outside, stole her car and drove away, charges said.

Lumzy is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing and six counts of kidnapping.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond.