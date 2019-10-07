ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis is facing federal charges accusing him of selling fentanyl that caused an Arnold man to overdose on his Uber ride home from buying the drug.
Terrance L. Rice, 24, was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on charges of fentanyl distribution and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. On Monday, a judge ordered Rice held in jail until trial.
Jason Scott Thomas, of Arnold, passed out during an Uber ride home July 4 and later died of acute fentanyl intoxication, charging documents say. Police then began texting and calling Rice from Thomas' phone seeking drugs, the charges claim. An undercover officer bought fentanyl from Rice five times using Thomas' phone before the FBI obtained a search warrant for Rice's house, in the 4700 block of Hammett Place, in the Kingsway East neighborhood, the documents say.
Investigators found Rice, $6,255 and 75 grams of fentanyl in an upstairs bedroom, $2,574 in the basement and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl and two handguns in Rice's car, the charging documents say.
Rice's lawyer, Robert Taaffe, could not be immediately reached to comment. Rice has no prior convictions, and at the time of his arrest, he was working for a moving company, court documents show.