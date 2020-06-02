St. Louis man faces federal rioting charge over social media posts

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man faces a federal rioting charge after the FBI said he used social media to encourage looting in the city.

Michael J. Avery was arrested Sunday and appeared to have livestreamed a portion of his arrest. "That's all that I did out here, voice my opinion," a man can be heard saying during the video.

Avery has yet to appear in court and no lawyer is listed for him in online court records.

In charging documents, the FBI says Avery was in Minneapolis last week during protests sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody, and said he was heading back to St. Louis. On Friday he allegedly posted, "Anybody in STL interested in being a part of a level RED ACTION AND CAN BE AVAILABLE SATURDAY NIGHT PLEASE INBOX ME BEFORE I LEAVE MN. PLS SHARE THIS POST WIDELY, CALLING OUT ALL THE SHOOTERS, ALL THE PEOPLE WHO DON’T GIVE AF."

The FBI said "red action" is "associated with a high level of violence."

The FBI said Avery also encouraged looting in Minneapolis and called for people to join in a protest in Ferguson on Saturday night that later turned violent.