St. Louis man faces new drug, weapons charges 7 months after manslaughter plea

ST. LOUIS — Roughly seven months after pleading guilty to manslaughter, a St. Louis man led police on a chase, crashed into another car and was found in possession of automatic guns and drugs, federal and local authorities say.

State prosecutors charged Courtlend D. Green, 25, on Thursday with three drug crimes, two weapons charges, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest following a police chase earlier this week. Federal authorities also filed a complaint Wednesday for a single charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Green pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 46-year-old Mark Burton, who was fatally shot Aug. 11, 2021, in the city's Baden neighborhood. In exchange for his plea, Green was sentenced to the 300-day jail term he had already served while his case was pending.

On Tuesday, Green came onto authorities' radar again.

Police said in a probable cause statement they had heard from a confidential informant that Green, a "documented gang member," had been dealing drugs.

They found him parked at the Elite Supermarket on North Broadway in a Honda Crosstour with expired tags, federal authorities said in a motion.

St. Louis police tried to pull him over, but Green fled, driving over spike strips.

Officers continued to chase Green through the Baden neighborhood until he struck a white Kia traveling through a green light at North Broadway and Gimblin Road.

Green got out of the car and tried to run, but police said they caught him and arrested him. The driver of the Kia complained of full-body pain and was taken to a hospital.

In the Crosstour, authorities found two Glock handguns — both of which were fitted with switches that allowed them to be operated as automatic weapons. One had a 41-round drum magazine attached, and the other featured a 29-round extended magazine, according to a federal filing.

Officers also found "multiple" plastic bags containing pills and white powder suspected of being fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. They also found a scale with residue, St. Louis police wrote in charging documents.

Green is being held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents.