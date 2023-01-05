 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

St. Louis man faces new drug, weapons charges 7 months after manslaughter plea

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Roughly seven months after pleading guilty to manslaughter, a St. Louis man led police on a chase, crashed into another car and was found in possession of automatic guns and drugs, federal and local authorities say. 

State prosecutors charged Courtlend D. Green, 25, on Thursday with three drug crimes, two weapons charges, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest following a police chase earlier this week. Federal authorities also filed a complaint Wednesday for a single charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Green pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 46-year-old Mark Burton, who was fatally shot Aug. 11, 2021, in the city's Baden neighborhood. In exchange for his plea, Green was sentenced to the 300-day jail term he had already served while his case was pending. 

People are also reading…

On Tuesday, Green came onto authorities' radar again. 

Police said in a probable cause statement they had heard from a confidential informant that Green, a "documented gang member," had been dealing drugs. 

Courtlend Green

Courtlend Green

They found him parked at the Elite Supermarket on North Broadway in a Honda Crosstour with expired tags, federal authorities said in a motion. 

St. Louis police tried to pull him over, but Green fled, driving over spike strips.

Officers continued to chase Green through the Baden neighborhood until he struck a white Kia traveling through a green light at North Broadway and Gimblin Road.

Green got out of the car and tried to run, but police said they caught him and arrested him. The driver of the Kia complained of full-body pain and was taken to a hospital. 

In the Crosstour, authorities found two Glock handguns — both of which were fitted with switches that allowed them to be operated as automatic weapons. One had a 41-round drum magazine attached, and the other featured a 29-round extended magazine, according to a federal filing.

Officers also found "multiple" plastic bags containing pills and white powder suspected of being fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. They also found a scale with residue, St. Louis police wrote in charging documents. 

Green is being held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News