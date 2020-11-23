 Skip to main content
St. Louis man faces two murder charges after being accused of killing pair in Ferguson
Jajuan Foster, 21, is being held without bond until his trial after being accused of murdering two people in Ferguson.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was accused Monday of murdering two people in Ferguson earlier this month. 

Jajuan Foster, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He was initially charged last week with two counts of evidence tampering. 

Court records show Foster admitted to being in the back seat of a vehicle from which someone shot and killed Articia Johnson, 18, of St. Louis County, and Corzelius Kent, 22, of St. Louis on Nov. 10, but Foster's attorney says he was not the shooter. 

A judge denied Foster bond, court records show, and Foster's attorney, Jonathan Savage, argued to the court that prosecutors wanted Foster's bond denied in an attempt to make him identify the shooter. Savage maintains Foster's innocence. 

Prosecutors said that Foster was the shooter, as witnesses saw him with an AR-15 and he has lied to officers several times about what happened that night. 

Kent was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road, and Johnson died at a hospital.

Foster's attorney argued in favor of granting Foster bond because he has no criminal history and is a lifelong St. Louis resident, and therefore not a flight risk. Foster has a hearing set for January. 

