St. Louis man faces two murder charges in Ferguson killings

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was accused Monday of murdering two people in Ferguson earlier this month.

Jajuan Foster, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He was initially charged last week with two counts of evidence tampering.

Court records show Foster admitted to being in the back seat of a vehicle from which someone shot and killed Articia Johnson, 18, of St. Louis County, and Corzelius Kent, 22, of St. Louis on Nov. 9, but Foster's attorney says he was not the shooter.

A judge denied Foster bond, court records show, and Foster's attorney, Jonathan Savage, argued to the court that prosecutors wanted Foster's bond denied in an attempt to make him identify the shooter. Savage maintains Foster's innocence.