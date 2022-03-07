St. Louis man facing weapons charge following weekend homicide downtown

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Monday charged a man with illegally possessing a gun at the site of a weekend homicide downtown.

Police arrested Jerome Cannaday, 43, of the 600 block of Charmont Drive, roughly six blocks away from the site of the fatal shooting of his wife, Lisa Cannaday, 48, around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at Washington Avenue and North Fourth Street.

Police called the shooting a "domestic" incident and said in court documents Jerome Cannaday acknowledged being at the scene of the homicide armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

He had previously been convicted of felony drug and weapons charges, making it illegal for him to possess a gun.

Lisa Cannaday’s death marked the first homicide in downtown St. Louis in 2022, St. Louis Public Safety Director Daniel Isom told reporters on a meeting on downtown crime Monday.

“Our homicide division is working diligently on this case,” Isom said.

Cannaday is being held in the St. Louis City Justice Center. An attorney has not yet been listed in his case.

Post-Dispatch reporters Katie Kull and Erin Heffernan contributed to this report.