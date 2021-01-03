St. Louis man fatally shot in Jefferson City police shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — A 59-year-old St. Louis man is dead after shots were fired at a Jefferson City shopping center, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a disturbance call midday Sunday at 3535 Missouri Boulevard, just off Highway 50, where several stores and restaurants are located. At least one person was transported to a hospital after shots were fired. Police have not said if this is the same person who died.

Jefferson City police said it was a police shooting, but refused to clarify if it was police who fired the shots or how police were otherwise involved.

The incident is under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

