 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man fatally shot in Jefferson City police shooting
0 comments

St. Louis man fatally shot in Jefferson City police shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY — A 59-year-old St. Louis man is dead after shots were fired at a Jefferson City shopping center, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a disturbance call midday Sunday at 3535 Missouri Boulevard, just off Highway 50, where several stores and restaurants are located. At least one person was transported to a hospital after shots were fired. Police have not said if this is the same person who died.

Jefferson City police said it was a police shooting, but refused to clarify if it was police who fired the shots or how police were otherwise involved. 

The incident is under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports