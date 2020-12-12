 Skip to main content
St. Louis man fatally shot man who beat him with cane earlier in day, charges say
James B. Lawrence

James B. Lawrence, 36, of the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard, was charged Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 20 shooting death of Martisse Weathersby.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Saturday with fatally shooting a man who had attacked him with a cane, charges say.

James B. Lawrence, 36, of the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 20 shooting death of Martisse Weathersby.

Weathersby, 36, of the 700 block of Westgate Avenue in University City, was found inside a building in the 5400 block of Delmar at about 2:15 a.m. that day.

Witnesses told police that Weathersby had beaten Lawrence earlier that day with a cane, charges say. Surveillance video from the apartment building showed Lawrence waiting for Weathersby, who walked in about 1:30 a.m.

Surveillance video captured Lawrence shooting Weathersby several times as Weathersby walked up the stairs, charges say.

The killing was in the Visitation Park neighborhood where crime is up 21% over the past six months as compared to the same time period of last year.

Lawrence was ordered held without bail.

