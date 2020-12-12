St. Louis man fatally shot man who beat him with cane earlier in day, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Saturday with fatally shooting a man who had attacked him with a cane, charges say.

James B. Lawrence, 36, of the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 20 shooting death of Martisse Weathersby.

Weathersby, 36, of the 700 block of Westgate Avenue in University City, was found inside a building in the 5400 block of Delmar at about 2:15 a.m. that day.

Witnesses told police that Weathersby had beaten Lawrence earlier that day with a cane, charges say. Surveillance video from the apartment building showed Lawrence waiting for Weathersby, who walked in about 1:30 a.m.

Surveillance video captured Lawrence shooting Weathersby several times as Weathersby walked up the stairs, charges say.

The killing was in the Visitation Park neighborhood where crime is up 21% over the past six months as compared to the same time period of last year.

Lawrence was ordered held without bail.

