St. Louis man fatally shot when he went to investigate sounds of gunfire

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday night when he went to investigate the sounds of gunfire, St. Louis police said.

About 5:45 p.m. Monday, police found 50-year-old Jerome Taylor on the ground in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane. He died at a hospital.

St. Louis police on Tuesday said homicide detectives had no suspects.

Taylor lived in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. The shooting happened in the city's Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood.

Investigators determined that Taylor was shot after he went outside to investigate gunfire near an apartment complex, said police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell. She said no one else was hurt.

Police were called to Hickory Lane for a report of gunshots and found Taylor on the ground.

