St. Louis man fatally stabbed another in fight at Carondelet neighborhood home, charges say
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Sunday with fatally stabbing another during a fight over the weekend in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Kenneth M. Smith, 33, of the 3600 block of California Avenue, was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police say Smith stabbed Jason Slater, 26, multiple times in a home about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue. Charges say witnesses told police the two men agreed to a fist fight in which Smith stabbed Slater several times.

Witnesses reported seeing Smith holding a knife before he fled, charges say.

Charging documents don't offer a motive in the killing — at least the 157th this year in the city.

Crime in the Carondelet neighborhood is up about 4% from the same six months a year ago.

