St. Louis man fatally stabs another in argument over unpaid wages, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is accused of stabbing another man to death in the Dutchtown neighborhood last week.

Barbaro Yoagne Silva Ayala, 39, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Carlos Mendoza-Coronado.

Mendoza-Coronado, 41, of St. Louis, was stabbed in the chest about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Dunnica Avenue, a couple blocks from where he lived, police said.

Charges said the men knew each other from having worked on construction projects several times, and argued over unpaid wages. The argument escalated into Ayala stabbing Mendoza-Coronado, who died at St. Louis University Hospital about an hour later, according to charging documents.

Witnesses identified Ayala in a photo lineup, charges say.

Ayala also had two St. Louis bench warrants at the time of his arrest, police said.

Bail information for Ayala was not available.

