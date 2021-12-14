 Skip to main content
St. Louis man fatally stabs dog for making noise, charges say
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man stabbed a dog in the head multiple times and dumped its body in a trash bin for making noise, charges say.

Barrett L. Bishop, 44, of the 2000 block of Allen Avenue in the city's McKinley Heights neighborhood, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of animal abuse by torture while the animal was still alive.

Barrett Bishop was charged Dec. 14, 2021, with stabbing a dog multiple times and dumping the dog's body in a trash bin. The dog had to be euthanized.

Charges say police were called Monday to the 2000 block of Allen Avenue where several witnesses reported seeing Bishop strike a dog several times in the head and body before dragging the animal to and dumping the dog in a dumpster.

The dog was alive when found but taken to a vet to be euthanized because of severe head trauma, charges said.

Police arrested Bishop at his home where he told officers he killed the dog for making noise, charges said.

A judge denied bail for Bishop.

