St. Louis man fatally stabs dog for making noise, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man stabbed a dog in the head multiple times and dumped its body in a trash bin for making noise, charges say.

Barrett L. Bishop, 44, of the 2000 block of Allen Avenue in the city's McKinley Heights neighborhood, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of animal abuse by torture while the animal was still alive.

Charges say police were called Monday to the 2000 block of Allen Avenue where several witnesses reported seeing Bishop strike a dog several times in the head and body before dragging the animal to and dumping the dog in a dumpster.

The dog was alive when found but taken to a vet to be euthanized because of severe head trauma, charges said.

Police arrested Bishop at his home where he told officers he killed the dog for making noise, charges said.

A judge denied bail for Bishop.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.