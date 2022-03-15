St. Louis man followed business owner before killing him, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Authorities have charged a 27-year-old man with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 72-year-old business owner earlier this month.

James Cody, of the 4000 block of N. 22nd St., was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action

Officers on March 8 found Michael Kelly dead with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in the 3900 block of North 25th Street.

Kelly is listed as the owner of Prime Mortgage Services Inc., which has its office at 3910 N. 25th Street, according to business records.

Charges said Kelly owned homes in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood and that he parked his truck outside his office on North 25th Street.

While sitting in his truck, charges said, Cody approached with something in his hand. Surveillance video showed Cody move outside of the camera frame and Kelly's truck struck several times by gunfire.

Police said in charges that a gray sedan seen in surveillance video had followed Kelly before the shooting. Police also said Cody's girlfriend had rented the car from Enterprise, which provided police with two phone numbers that police tracked by obtaining search warrants.

Police arrested Cody Monday by tracking the phones and also found the car, charges said. Cody admitted shooting Kelly and his truck. He also told detectives where they could find guns used in the shooting. Police also recovered clothes Cody wore during the shooting.

A judge denied bail for Cody who was being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

Updated at 3 p.m. with more details from court documents.

