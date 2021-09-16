St. Louis man found guilty in first of two murder cases against him

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was found guilty Thursday of murdering a woman and paralyzing her boyfriend in a shooting in the city's Baden neighborhood in 2017.

Jurors found Casey Lowery, 41, guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the May 25, 2017 shooting in the 1100 block of Canaan Avenue.

Keiva Jones, 29, was found shot to death in a vacant lot about 8:35 a.m. that day. Corvell Wraggs, 52, was found shot in the head in an alley on the block. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Authorities said Lowery shot Wraggs as Wraggs was talking to a utility worker in the block about fixing a burned-out light, and robbed the worker of his cellphone before fleeing in a pickup truck. Authorities said he then fatally shot Jones in a nearby vacant lot, and that the worker's cellphone was found next to Jones' body.