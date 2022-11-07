St. Louis man found guilty of murder, mistrial declared in deaths of mother, 8-year-old

ST. LOUIS — Jurors found a St. Louis man guilty of fatally shooting a woman outside her south city home but couldn't reach a decision about whether he fatally shot a mother and her 8-year-old daughter in their apartment miles away.

Prinshun McClain, 19, faced trial last week on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 26-year-old Victoria Manisco, Terry Bankhead, 27, and her daughter, 8-year-old Da'Nilya Edwards.

Prosecutors argued McClain was the embodiment of a "nightmare shared by women," who followed Manisco after she got off the bus on Aug. 10, 2021, and fatally shot her at her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place. Then, the following day, he shot Bankhead and Da'Nilya with the same gun at their apartment in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street after a struggle.

But defense attorneys and McClain himself argued that he meant to rob Manisco, not kill her, but he got distracted and pulled the trigger. McClain also denied killing the other two people, and his attorney argued there wasn't DNA evidence to put McClain in that apartment. In fact, public defender Lucas Cusak argued, many items contained DNA from an "unknown contributor."

Jurors deliberated for several hours over two days but could ultimately come to a unanimous decision only on counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Manisco's death. Circuit Judge Rex Burlison declared a mistrial on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action related to Bankhead and Da'Nilya's deaths.

McClain is set to be sentenced Dec. 19 in Manisco's death.