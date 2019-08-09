ST. LOUIS • A jury Friday found a St. Louis man guilty of murdering his neighbor inside a Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood apartment in 2017.
A jury found Barry Anderson, 57, guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the July 5, 2017 killing of Darryl Smith.
Anderson stood trial for first-degree murder along with the other counts, and the jury returned the lesser murder conviction. Prosecutors added the unlawful gun possession charge because he pleaded guilty in 1990 to burglary.
Smith, 57, was found with two gunshot wounds — one on each side of his head — at about 10:20 p.m. in an apartment building in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue near Jordan Chambers Park. Police said Anderson was shot in the foot during the argument.
Surveillance video showed Anderson enter Smith's apartment and leave a few minutes later. Police later found a .25-caliber pistol, with Smith's blood on the barrel, hidden in a ceramic lion at Anderson's girlfriend's home. Detectives also found a pill bottle containing .25-caliber rounds similar to three spent casings found in Smith's apartment.
Smith was unarmed, disabled and walked with a cane, Assistant Circuit Attorney Morley Swingle told jurors. Anderson had planned to murder Smith and accidentally shot himself in the foot during the encounter. Swingle did not offer a motive for the killing.
Anderson testified he killed Smith in self-defense when Smith and another man tried to rob him. Defense lawyer Brian Horneyer said in court that Anderson was justified to fend off an armed robbery attempt; he also said Anderson's girlfriend testified that the gun belonged to Smith and that police lied about how and where they found the pill bottle containing bullets.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 13 before Circuit Judge Clinton Wright.