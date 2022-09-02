St. Louis man found not guilty of samurai sword killing due to mental illness

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was found not guilty of fatally stabbing another man with a samurai sword in 2018 because of mental illness.

Seth Herter, 31, was committed to a mental hospital Thursday and acquitted of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of stealing in the May 2, 2018, killing of Christopher McCarthy. McCarthy, 55, of Fenton was found fatally stabbed in Herter's apartment in the 3300 block of Hereford Street in the city's North Hampton neighborhood.

Police said Herter stabbed McCarthy, took his cellphone, left in McCarthy's Chevrolet Equinox and tried to flee to Mexico.

Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer's order Thursday said the court "accepts the stipulation of the parties" in acquitting Herter "on the ground of mental disease or defect excluding responsibility."

Herter's lawyer said Serter did not want comments made to the press.