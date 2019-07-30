ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man has been given a two-year prison sentence for helping his wife dump a woman's body in 2017.
Timothy Janis, 41, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer on Thursday. Janis pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of abandoning a corpse.
Janis' wife, Joni Janis, 38, is awaiting trial for the same charge. Prosecutors say the couple dumped the body of Kierstin Whitcher, 26, of Waterloo in February 2017.
Joni Janis was charged after police found her diary detailing how she and two others loaded Whitcher's body into a car and dumped it on a street in St. Louis during the week of Mardi Gras of that year. She wrote that police forced their way into her and her husband's home in the 8000 block of Morganford Road at gunpoint. The police search was prompted by the discovery of a man passed out in a car in front of her home, she wrote.
Joni Janis' case is set for trial on Aug. 5. Timothy Janis' lawyer declined comment.