ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man was given a 20-year prison term on Monday after he admitted to charges of murdering a man last year.
Charles Fields, 23, of the 5500 block of Minerva Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced count of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Tyrell Spivey. Fields was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Fields' plea and sentenced him to prison.
Spivey, 18, was fatally shot about 8:45 p.m. July 30, 2018, in the 5200 block of Minerva in the city's Academy neighborhood. Court records say several witnesses told police Fields had threatened to shoot Spivey after accusing him of theft. Charges said a witness reported seeing Fields shoot Spivey, stand over him and shoot him twice more.
Spivey died at a hospital. He lived one block from the shooting scene.