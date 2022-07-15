St. Louis man gets 10-year term for fleeing police in stolen SUV, killing woman

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who fled police in a stolen SUV and then killed a woman by crashing into her car in 2019 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Michael A. Moses Jr., 36, reached an agreement with prosecutors by pleading guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter as well as resisting arrest by fleeing police, unlawful gun possession and child endangerment.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, also known as felony murder, which means someone died during the commission of a felony crime.

Moses admitted fleeing a police officer from the Swish Wash car wash at 1042 Vandeventer Avenue in a stolen Chevrolet Suburban after 7 p.m. July 22. Authorities said he had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to show for drug court and drove off as a city officer came to the car wash to investigate a reported stolen vehicle.

He sped up to 70 mph and struck a blue Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Jovanna Young at Finney Avenue and North Sarah Street, police said. Young, 24, of the 6300 block of Saloma Avenue, was pulled from wreckage by firefighters but died at the scene.

Police said Moses ran from the crash scene. Using dogs, police found him hiding in bushes in an open field near West Belle Place and Whittier Avenue. A woman and child inside the stolen Chevy Suburban were injured, police said. Officers found a loaded .22-caliber assault rifle inside the SUV.

Moses' lawyer declined comment.