St. Louis man gets 10 years for prostituting teen runaway
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for prostituting a 17-year-old runaway, prosecutors said.

Tony K. Sanford, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution in July.

He admitted in his plea agreement that after the teen ran away from the Missouri Baptist Children's Home in St. Louis County in January, she met someone who said she was going to work for "Tony."

She stayed at Sanford's house in St. Louis, with his girlfriend and her adult children. Sanford used her picture online as well as text messages to solicit customers in St. Louis city and county, and drove her to and from the arranged acts of prostitution in a rental SUV, his plea says.

The teen was rescued after calling 911 on Jan. 30 and saying she was a victim of a sex trafficking ring, the plea says.

Sanford did not admit shooting a customer who had hit the teen, but prosecutors said they had evidence of that crime.

