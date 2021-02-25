St. Louis man gets 10 years for robbing Family Dollar store

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who robbed a Family Dollar store in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and one month in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Michael Gaston Saffold, 27, shoplifted a glove from the store and then wore it when he demanded money from the store clerk at gunpoint on June 23, 2019, prosecutors said.
A fingerprint he left on the box of gloves led investigators to him, they said.
Saffold pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
