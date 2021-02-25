 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man gets 10 years for robbing Family Dollar store
0 comments

St. Louis man gets 10 years for robbing Family Dollar store

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who robbed a Family Dollar store in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and one month in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Michael Gaston Saffold, 27, shoplifted a glove from the store and then wore it when he demanded money from the store clerk at gunpoint on June 23, 2019, prosecutors said. 

A fingerprint he left on the box of gloves led investigators to him, they said.

Saffold pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Michael Saffold

Prison photo of Michael Gaston Saffold. 

 Robert Patrick
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: St. Louis County jail inmate chess tournament

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports