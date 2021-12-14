 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets 11 years for drug, gun crimes
St. Louis man gets 11 years for drug, gun crimes

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug and gun charges, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Denzel Houston pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and was sentenced Monday.

Denzel Houston

2015 prison photo of Denzel Houston.

Police stopped Houston in the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex on July 25, 2019 when they saw him in a silver Nissan Maxima with bullet holes in its hood, and later found a pistol and more than 355 grams of methamphetamine, prosecutors said. 

On Sept. 10, 2019, St. Louis police and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives approached Houston in the 8500 block of Katherine Avenue, in unincorporated St. Louis County near the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus.

Houston hit a law enforcement vehicle with his car, prosecutors said. A .40-caliber pistol, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the house, they said.

