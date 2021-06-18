 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets 12 years in prison for fatal fentanyl overdose
Fentanyl

A bag of fentanyl that was seized in a drug raid is displayed at a Drug Enforcement Administration lab in Virginia.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A man involved in a fentanyl deal that resulted in the fatal overdose of a St. Louis County man in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison.

William Peter "Kill Bill" Anderson pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of fentanyl, with death resulting, in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. In his plea, he admitted providing drugs to Gary Scott Hancock, who then provided them to man who died on April 4, 2018, in an apartment in unincorporated St. Louis County near Manchester. The man is identified only as "C.P." in plea documents.

Hancock told St. Louis County police that he'd gotten the drugs from Kill Bill, and police later used an undercover officer to twice buy drugs from Anderson, according to court records.

When police and the FBI raided Anderson's St. Louis house on April 17, 2018, they shot and wounded Myron Cornelius Wilson Jr.

Wilson, who was partially paralyzed by the shooting, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 on gun charges. It was the second time Wilson had been shot after refusing to drop a gun, prosecutors said at the time.    

Hancock was sentenced in April to 20 years in prison in connection to the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Chesterfield woman on Oct. 13, 2018. 

