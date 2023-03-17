ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison for shooting and killing his brother.

Honor Johnson Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his brother, James Johnson, 33, on Jan. 19, 2021, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action after police found James Johnson on the porch of a home in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Honor Johnson was still in the home when police arrived, and he was arrested after a brief standoff.

As part of the plea agreement outlined Thursday, Honor Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder and a consecutive three-year term for armed criminal action. Judge David Mason accepted the plea agreement because the Johnson family said it was acceptable.

Honor Johnson wept in court as he apologized to his brother's young daughter, the news release said.

Mason urged Johnson's family to visit and support him after he goes away so he "knows that there is love on the other side of those prison bars."