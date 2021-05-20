 Skip to main content
St. Louis man gets 13-year prison term in deadly shooting
St. Louis man gets 13-year prison term in deadly shooting

Collin Aubuchon

Collin Aubuchon, of the 4200 block of Enright Avenue, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the fatal shooting of Richard Kladky. Aubuchon was 19 at the time. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a 2019 killing in the city.

Collin M. Aubuchon, 20, pleaded guilty May 10 to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the March 17, 2019, shooting death of Richard Kladky.

The 35-year-old Kladky was found fatally shot about 9:45 p.m. in the block where he lived, the 4500 block of Enright Avenue, near North Taylor Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood. Aubuchon lived a few blocks away on Enright.

Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer accepted Aubuchon's plea and sentenced him to prison.

Aubuchon was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. His father, David J. Aubuchon, recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Louis for a related weapons offense. The elder Aubuchon admitted buying a gun his son used to kill Kladky and lying on federal firearms forms that he was purchasing it for himself.

