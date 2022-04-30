 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man gets 19-year prison term in 2020 killing

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man received a 19-year sentence Friday after pleading guilty to a reduced murder charge in a June 2020 homicide.

Antwoine Bozeman Sr., 48, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the June 7, 2020, killing of Robert Wilkes.

Antwoine Bozeman

Antwoine Bozeman was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Wilkes, 39, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in an alley near the Newstead Supermarket and Grill in the 2900 block of North Newstead Avenue, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. Wilkes died at the scene.

April A. O'Neal

April A. O'Neal was charged with evidence tampering in connection with a June 7 homicide in St. Louis.

Bozeman was originally charged with first-degree murder and the other two counts. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan accepted Bozeman's plea agreement and sentenced him to prison.

Bozeman's girlfriend, April A. O'Neal, 51, has a pending charge of evidence tampering. Police say she hid clothes worn by her boyfriend.

