St. Louis man gets 19 years for three armed robberies

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in federal prison for three 2017 armed robberies.

Lonzo J. Patrick, now 56, robbed the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 1140 North Kingshighway on Oct. 21, 2017; a Phillips 66 station at 4251 Lindell Boulevard on Oct. 25; and a Walgreens pharmacy at 2933 South Kingshighway on Oct. 30.

Patrick, of the 5400 block of Plover Avenue, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in September 2019 to three counts of armed robbery and two gun charges.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.