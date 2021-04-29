 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man gets 19 years for three armed robberies
0 comments

St. Louis man gets 19 years for three armed robberies

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in federal prison for three 2017 armed robberies.

Lonzo J. Patrick, now 56, robbed the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 1140 North Kingshighway on Oct. 21, 2017; a Phillips 66 station at 4251 Lindell Boulevard on Oct. 25; and a Walgreens pharmacy at 2933 South Kingshighway on Oct. 30.

Patrick, of the 5400 block of Plover Avenue, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in September 2019 to three counts of armed robbery and two gun charges.

Lonzo Patrick

Lonzo Patrick, of St. Louis, was charged in November 2017 with a string of armed store robberies in St. Louis.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony call out the cruelty of anti-trans legislation in Missouri

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports